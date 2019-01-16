The Boundary County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection to a burglary from Naples Elementary School on Monday night.
Sheriff Dave Kramer notified Naples Principal Robin Merrifield that a person of interest in the burglary was located and interviewed and later made a full confession.
While surveillance footage indicated there could have been two suspects, police confirmed there was just one as the suspect admitted he had changed his jacket during the theft.
The details of the case are being forwarded to prosecutors.
The school says funds for the students' Schweitzer ski field trip and student council were stolen by the suspect, along with other items.
Naples saw great community outreach after the burglary. Idaho Forest Group and Schweitzer Mountain Resort partnered to fully fund the students' field trip on Thursday. Other money donated by citizens will fund another field trip to Schweitzer for students later this month.