SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting at the Village Square Apartments on Feb. 6.
Detectives identified 29-year-old Shayne R. Galloway as the suspected shooter and established probable cause to arrest him for first-degree murder.
Last Friday, officers learned Galloway was staying at the Days Inn Suites on S. Garfield and brought in a SWAT team. Police said he was arrested without incident.
Galloway is being held in Spokane County Jail on the charge along with two drug and firearm felony charges. His bail is set at $1,000,000.
Last Updated: April 24 at 12:00 p.m.
The victim of a deadly shooting on E. Montgomery last week has been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner.
34-year-old Joseph B. Quinn was named Wednesday as the deceased.
Spokane County deputies ask anyone with information regarding Quinn's activities prior to the shooting or any information that could help with the case to call Major Crime Detective Dean Meyer 509-477-3159, reference #10015056.
Last updated: Feb. 7
Spokane Valley deputies continue their investigation into the deadly Monday. They have not yet located a suspect.
Involved in the search were Spokane Regional Air Support Unit’s Air 2 and UAS Teams, along with two K-9 Units.
Deputies did receive witness reports of a 6-foot-tall white male with a skinny build fleeing the scene. They have not been able to confirm whether that person was involved.
Bullets did hit multiple nearby apartments. Police said no one in those apartments was injured.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
One man is dead after a shooting in Spokane Valley on Sunday night.
Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the Village Square Apartments near North Argonne and East Montgomery at around 6 p.m.
Once they arrived, deputies found the victim and attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim died at the scene.
Deputies say preliminary interviews with witness indicate there may have been an argument before the shots were fired.
Right now, Spokane Valley Police and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are still on the scene investigating. They are also trying to find the suspect, who took off on foot. Deputies say it is still early in the investigation.
