UPDATE: AUGUST 2 AT 4:00 P.M.
A suspect has been arrested in connection to the Monday morning shooting.
38-year-old Ivan Lopez-Gutierrez was arrested for second-degree murder after police made contact with him 20 minutes after the incident.
Police are saying Lopez-Gutierrez and the victim may have known each other.
The preliminary investigation found that the two were involved in a fight inside a bar. They both went outside where they intended to fight again before Lopez-Gutierrez shot the victim.
No additional suspects are being sought out, according to police.
The medical examiner will release the victims name at a later date.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police are on the scene near Hamilton and Sinto in Spokane.
Spokane Police said they were called to the scene around 1:30 A.M. after several callers reported a shooting.
When officer arrived, the found the body of a man laying in the parking lot. Family members told KHQ that he had been shot to death.
Around 3:00 a.m. SPD located and contracted a person of interest. Officers are not currently seeking any other suspects, and there is believed to be no outstanding risk to the community.
Southbound N Hamilton St between Sharp Ave and Sinto Ave is down to one lane, and will remain that way for several hours. Please use an alternate route as morning commute traffic is likely to cause delays.
If you have information on this incident, and have not spoken with investigators, please call crime check at 509-456-2233, reference incident #2021-20130105.
BREAKING: We are at Sinto and Hamilton where there is currently a body in the parking lot connected to to the Chinese and American Cuisine restaurant. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/hruKpO8M7V— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) August 2, 2021