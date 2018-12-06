SPOKANE, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspect after a stabbing in Northwest Spokane Thursday night.
Just before 6:00 p.m., Spokane police responded to the 5100 block of N. Walnut Street.
A man was found suffering from an apparent stab wound to the torso. Officers immediately began administering first aid until medics arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers learned the victim and his adult son were outside working on a vehicle when they were approached by the suspect. Shortly after, in what appears to be a completely unprovoked attack, the victim was stabbed.
The suspect was initially able to get away.
A K9 unit was brought to the scene to aid in the search. A little before 8:00 p.m., a citizen called 911 from the 4900 block of N. Adams Street. The caller reported a suspicious person hiding in the alley.
Officers arrived and almost immediately identified the person as the stabbing suspect.
They arrested 23-year-old Corey A. Taylor and he was booked into Spokane County Jail for 1st degree assault. Taylor also had an outstanding felony warrant from the Washington State Department of Corrections.
Taylor is a convicted felon with a history of felonious assault.
Spokane Police are not seeking any additional suspects, and they don't believe there is any continued threat to the community.