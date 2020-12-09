SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating a potential bomb threat at the Spokane Teamsters Labor Union Building at Indiana and Division. 

UPDATE AT DEC. 9 AT 11:30 A.M.

SPD has brought a suspect into custody. Police are now working to examine a device that was recovered. A bomb squad is either in route or already at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Police arrest suspect in pipe bomb situation at Indiana and Division

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police is investigating a pipe bomb potentially being thrown into the Teamsters building Indiana and Division in Spokane. There have also been reports of a small fire.

A woman who was inside the building told KHQ that a masked man forced his way in the building. The woman said he was carrying a yellow device that looked like a brief case. The woman said the man told her that he had a bomb and that he was going to detonate it. 

The woman also said that the man carried what he called a "manifesto" that was filled with political remarks. 

Police have set up a perimeter blocking off the area. SPD says to avoid the area.

KHQ will update you as more information becomes available. 

BREAKING: Police investigating potential bomb threat near Indiana and Division in Spokane

Tags