Police arrest suspect in pipe bomb situation at Indiana and Division

UPDATE AT DEC. 9 AT 11:30 A.M.
SPD has brought a suspect into custody. Police are now working to examine a device that was recovered. A bomb squad is either in route or already at the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police is investigating a pipe bomb potentially being thrown into the Teamsters building Indiana and Division in Spokane. There have also been reports of a small fire.
A woman who was inside the building told KHQ that a masked man forced his way in the building. The woman said he was carrying a yellow device that looked like a brief case. The woman said the man told her that he had a bomb and that he was going to detonate it.
The woman also said that the man carried what he called a "manifesto" that was filled with political remarks.
Police have set up a perimeter blocking off the area. SPD says to avoid the area.
