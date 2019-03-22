A former Wenatchee High School student was arrested Thursday, accused of running a walk-up window where students could purchase drugs from the teen's home.
The Wenatchee Police Department and the Columbia River Drug Task Force served a search warrant on the Howard Street home, near the high school, following an investigation into complaints that someone who lived there was selling drugs to students.
While conducting surveillance on the home, officers documented multiple high school age students coming and going from the front window during the school day.
On Thursday, the School Resource Officer placed both Wenatchee High School and Pioneer Middle School into a modified lock-down so that the Columbia River Drug Task Force could issue a warrant and safely search the home. Inside, investigators discovered dozens of THC vape cartridges lined up inside the sales window, cocaine, marijuana, dabs (THC oil concentrate), and pills including narcotics.
Officers arrested a 17-year-old man, who happens to be a former student of Wenatchee High School, for drug charges including unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Additional charges may be forthcoming as all recovered evidence is fully examined by law enforcement.
Officers say this is the second home near Wenatchee High School to have drug dealing out of a walk-up window in the past three years.
Parents, students, and community members are encouraged to report suspected drug dealing and drug homes via Rivercom at (509) 663-9911 or the Columbia River Drug Task Force at (509) 664-2310.