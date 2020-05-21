SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a teenager who was driving when their car crashed into the Spokane River, resulting in another teen's death.
The driver, who was not identified, was arrested on Wednesday, May 20 and booked into Juvenile Detention. He is facing vehicular homicide charges.
Maina Mugo, 16, had been in the backseat of the car when it drove off an embankment and into the river late Monday, May 4. Crews recovered his body the next morning.
