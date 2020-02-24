Spokane Police on scene of reported armed robbery on South Hill

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Update, Feb. 24, 10:50 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Police have arrested three boys between the ages of 12 and 14 after a robbery on Spokane's South Hill. 

According to police, the suspects used a realistic-looking BB gun during the robbery and made off with money from the register. 

Police set up a perimeter near the area of 17th and Ray and eventually found the suspects and took them into custody.

Previous Coverage:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on the scene of a gas station on Spokane's South Hill as they investigate a reported armed robbery.

Specifically, the scene is at 17th and Ray. Several people have called in to KHQ to report police have set up a perimeter while they search for the suspect or suspects. 

KHQ has a crew at the scene gathering more information.  

Tags