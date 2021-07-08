AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Spokane police have someone in custody Thursday afternoon after they crashed a stolen truck into a wooded area off Highway 2, nearly colliding with several other cars.
The thief took off from the Maverick station in Airway Heights, responding police units set spike strips down on the highway, disabling the vehicle.
After taking the Sunset Blvd exit, the careened through several lanes of traffic, eventually crashing into the woods.
Police said the thief fled the vehicle on foot, but was tracked down in the 2200 block of Geiger Blvd and taken into custody.