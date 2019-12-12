CHENEY, Wash. - Police have arrested two people in connection to a vandalism spree involving multiple vehicles being damaged around Cheney.
Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m., a Cheney resident called to report people sleeping in a white Kia van near Blackhawk Lane, fitting the description of the van wanted in connection with a series of vandalized cars in the previous 24 hours.
Cheney Police Officers responded to the scene and found the vehicle unoccupied and parked in front of a residence at 137 Blackhawk Lane. While inspecting the van, the door to the residence opened and a subject looked out, noticed police inspecting the van, and immediately closed the front door.
CPD knocked on the door of the townhouse, to which there was no response. Seconds later, two subjects emerged through the backdoor and were confronted by officers.
The subjects were separated, and provided conflicting stories about how they ended up in the townhouse. They later recanted their stories and stated they broke into the townhouse and were living inside, and took responsibility for damage to at least 14 vehicles in Cheney.
Both 19-year-old Joseph Porter and a 17-year-old minor were arrested for burglary and felony malicious mischief. Porter was booked into the Spokane County Jail while the minor was transported to the Juvenile Detention Facility.
CPD says additional arrests related to this case are expected in the next few days.
