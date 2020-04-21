Police Lights

On Tuesday, the Spokane Police arrested a woman who allegedly slashed the tires of eight cars near South Jefferson Street.  

According to SPD, a witness saw a woman slashing tires with a knife. SPD located 22-year-old Lorelei Lisenby in the area of the crime. 

Damages are estimated to be more than $5,000. Police said there is no connection between the victims and Lisenby. 

Lisenby was arrested for Malicious Mischief in the first degree and booked into the Spokane County Jail. 

