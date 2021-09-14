UPDATE:
According to the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, the person who made the call to report Murillo missing called the sheriff’s office called back Tuesday and said she was found.
They have assigned a detective to further investigate. KHQ will follow up with the Sheriff’s Office this evening for any new developments.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
LEWISTON, Idaho - Asotin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 20-year-old Breanna F. Murillo.
Murillo's was last seen leaving her place of employment, Shooter's Bar in Lewiston, just before midnight Monday.
Breanna never returned to her home in Clarkston, Washington. According to her mother, she said she was staying with a friend. However, the friend said they never had plans that night.
Police said Breanna last used her phone around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning several miles east of Lewiston.
She drives a 1997 white Honda Civic with Washington plates BMK3011.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Asotin County Sheriff's Office 509-758-2331 or the Lewiston Police Department 208-746-0170.