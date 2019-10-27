Spokane Police are asking for the public help locating an endangered woman.
According to police, 67-year-old Betty Brusseau was last seen on the 2100 block of E Bismark Ave. She had left the area on foot Sunday around 2:15 p.m.
Brusseau was last seen wearing a black cardigan with blue jeans. She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs around 150-pounds. with brown eyes and hair.
If you see Brusseau, you are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456 -2233.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.