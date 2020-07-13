AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Airway Heights Police Department says it is aware of some apparent racist flyers being posted around city neighborhoods over the weekend.
AHPD Chief Bradley Richmond said the following in a letter addressed to the community:
"This weekend our community had someone post flyers throughout our neighborhoods. The flyers that were posted are not consistent with the values that we embrace as a community of diverse culture and ethnicity. I would like to ask for our community's help to notify us if they observe subjects posting flyers in our community.
The Airway Heights Police Department has been in contact with our Tribal partners to ensure that there is a combined message that we want our citizens to know their safety is our priority and will swiftly enforce any violations of RCW 9A.36.080 (Hate Crimes).
The Airway Heights Police Department stands alongside our residents knowing we need to all pull together guided by equity and justice. Now more than ever we need to lift each other up during these challenging times. We must not let the voice of a divisive few be heard as we embrace our unified message of a community that's known for our strong values and individual character.
Our Police Department, in partnership with the citizens of Airway Heights, the Kalispel and Spokane Tribes, recognize the changing needs of our community and law enforcement's role in addressing those needs. Furthermore, we pledge excellence, initiative and integrity to enhance the quality of life throughout our city knowing those we serve deserve no less."
Social media posts showed the apparent flyers mentioning subjects like "race mixing" or "your race is calling" while mentioning a website link to a pro-white organization. Other posts had messages condemning the Black Lives Matter movement and Antifa.
KHQ has a reporter looking further into this situation Monday.
