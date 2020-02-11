Police ask public to avoid Monroe at Rowan after car crash brings down powerline

Update, Feb. 11, 5:30 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. - No injuries reported after a two-car crash brought down a power pole in north Spokane. 

The crash occurred at the intersection of Monroe Street and Rowan Avenue Tuesday evening.

Avista is on the scene to de-energize the downed pole as they make repairs. 

The roadway is expected to reopen within the next half hour. 

Previous Coverage:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking the public to avoid using Monroe after a two car crash. 

According to police, the crash is at Rowan with a power pole and power lines down across the roadway. 

Southbound is blocked with one northbound lane open. 

 

Tags