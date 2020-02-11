Update, Feb. 11, 5:30 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - No injuries reported after a two-car crash brought down a power pole in north Spokane.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Monroe Street and Rowan Avenue Tuesday evening.
Avista is on the scene to de-energize the downed pole as they make repairs.
The roadway is expected to reopen within the next half hour.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking the public to avoid using Monroe after a two car crash.
According to police, the crash is at Rowan with a power pole and power lines down across the roadway.
Southbound is blocked with one northbound lane open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.