SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 27-year-old Courtney C. Holden.
According to the Spokane Police Department, officers made a welfare check on Holden's residence back in October 2019 after neighbors reported having last seen Holden over a year ago.
The officers who made the welfare check noted that Holden's family members, particularly her adoptive bother and mother, were not fully cooperative with their attempts to locate Holden.
The report was forwarded on to the Major Crimes Unit for further investigation, which has been on-going since the welfare check. Detectives have been able to determine that Holden was last seen at her adoptive family's residence in April 2018.
During the course of the investigation, detectives say they have uncovered multiple acts of deception and other criminal activity, including custodial interference issues and identity theft.
According to the Spokane Police Department, Holden's adoptive mother and brother were located in Texas and arrested on local charges related to Holden's disappearance.
Holden's location is still unknown. She's described as a 27-year-old white female with black hair and brown eyes. Holden is approximately 5-foot, 6-inches tall and 160 pounds.
If you have any information regarding Courtney C. Holden, you're asked to contact Det. Randy Lesser at (509) 625-4016.
