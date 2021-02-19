Spokane Police are hoping that the public can help them in identifying people who may know information about a drive-by shooting that happened Thursday. They say that they don't believe anyone was hurt in the shooting.
SPD says that the shooting happened at the corner of 5th and Fiske on the lower South Hill at around 5:20pm.
Investigators are looking for information on two parties seen in the attached videos, the man running in the blue, white, and gold jacket, as well as the silver Subaru Tribeca.
If you have any information that can aid in the investigation, please contact Crime Check at 456-2233.
