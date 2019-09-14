Friday night, Post Falls Police attempted to pull over a reckless driver, which turned into a vehicle pursuit.
According to Post Falls Police, the driver refused verbal commands initiating the pursuit, but was terminated after losing sight of the vehicle.
Rathdrum Police located the vehicle a short time later in the area of Prairie and Meyer.
The suspect vehicle was spiked and crashed after driving along the train tracks.
K9 units were brought in to track the suspect but were unable to locate the suspect.