Police, bomb squad respond to suspicious package at Airway Heights Walmart Tuesday

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Officers with the Airway Heights Police Department, Kalispel Tirbal Police and the Spokane Bomb Squad responded to a report of a suspicious package Tuesday night.
According to police, the package was found at the Airway Heights Walmart.
After a collaborative effort, law enforcement was able to neutralize the potential threat without incident. Police did not give any specific details as to the nature of the package or how it was neutralized.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
