POST FALLS, Idaho - Two different police pursuits happened in Post Falls on Tuesday, according to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department.
Police told KHQ that one pursuit started in west Post Falls around 3 p.m., where the driver then was going 100 MPH on I-90 heading towards Washington. Police said there were stolen plates on the vehicle.
Police said the pursuit was "terminated" which means the driver got away, because it wasn't safe to keep chasing the vehicle.
Right now, police don't know if drugs are involved, or why the driver took off. It's believed that the driver is no longer with the vehicle, but police are looking for a 90's Ford white truck with a rack on the back.
We don't have details on the second pursuit, but police say they are not connected.