SPOKANE- Spokane County Sheriff's Department were sent into a short pursuit after they say a man stole a car.
Deputies say they first made contact with the suspect during a follow-up investigation of a robbery and vehicle theft.
Two patrol cars performed a pit maneuver and both of the vehicles were damaged as the suspect ran into them on the overpass of I-90 at milepost 272.
The overpass was shutdown due to police activity but was reopened around 9:30 p.m.
After K-9's were released, the suspect was taken into custody. Police say he will be taken to a hospital for minor injuries.
One of the deputy's involved in the pit maneuver has also been taken to the hospital for minor injuries.