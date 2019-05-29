OLYMPIA - Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl has been named president-elect of a statewide law enforcement organization.
Meidl was named president-elect of the board of the Washington Associate of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) at the organization's annual conference held May 20-23.
"We appreciate Chief Meidl's leadership on behalf of all law enforcement across the state," WASPC executive director, Steve Strachan said in a press release. "He is well-respected by his fellow chiefs and sheriff's and will become president in 2020."
WASPC consists of management personnel from law enforcement agencies around the state. It includes the 39 elected county sheriffs and 240 police chiefs as well as the Washington State Patrol, the Washington Department of Corrections and representatives of several federal agencies.