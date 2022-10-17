SPOKANE, Wash. - A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on W. Northwest Blvd. and N. Hemlock St. has left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD).
Officers at the scene say the kid was skateboarding across Northwest Blvd. when they were struck by a car just after 5:30 p.m. Injuries were severe, and they were transported to Sacred Heart for medical treatment.
SPD states the driver was not speeding, nor were there signs of impairment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!