SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and fire crews teamed up with some nearby citizens to help pull a teenage man from his car that submerged in the Spokane River after a crash late Monday night.
According to Spokane Police, witnesses observed the car speeding down the street, hit a parked car, and then go over side of an embankment and into the river.
Upon arrival, there were several civilians working to free an occupant from the car. Three SPD officers entered the river and pulled the teenage man from the submerged vehicle with help from the civilians. Once stabilized, FD crews transported him up the embankment to a waiting ambulance. He is recovering at an area hospital with serious injuries.
Police are investigating what led up to the crash, including how fast the car was traveling and whether drugs or alcohol were involved. Once the investigation is complete, officers will determine what charges to forward to Juvenile Court.
Major Crimes Detectives say the river is moving fast and it's too dark to pull the car out. They are awaiting sunrise to see if anyone else is in the car.
Spokane County Sheriff's Dive Team members and AMR medics also responded to the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
