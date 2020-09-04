SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are expected to be on the scene near a Burger King on W. Francis for several hours Friday night after an armed suspect began making threats to kill himself.
According to Spokane Police, officers first responded to a call in the 5700 block of W. Bismark shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4. There, a mother and daughter informed officers of threats made by the daughter's boyfriend.
Officers developed probable cause for the suspect, 37-year-old Andrew Perry, for two counts of threats to kill. Officers also learned Perry had made suicidal threats in the past.
During this time, officers learned that Perry was posting on social media near the Burger King on W. Francis. They quickly surrounded his vehicle to prevent him from leaving.
Police say Perry initially said he didn't know what was going on before taking a hit from a pipe that they suspected was being used for illegal drugs. He then put a gun to his head and began making suicidal threats.
SWAT and hostage negotiators arrived at the scene and evacuated the restaurant. Officers were able to talk Perry down and take him safely into custody.
No street closures are in place but police will remain at the scene for several more hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.