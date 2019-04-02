A New Jersey Police Department played an classic April Fool's Day prank that several people in the town and across social media fell for.
The Waterford Township Police Department took to their Facebook page to introduce the newest member of their squad, Thumper the drug-sniffing rabbit.
The bunny was dolled up in a police-issued vest and posed for pictures in a squad car. The police department even posted a very convincing explanation along side the photos on its Facebook page.
The post touted Thumper as the new face behind the departments fight against drugs. Thumper's ability to hop into vehicles and squeeze into tight spaces made him "High Tech."
Although Thumper won't be involved in any official police work, officers were kind enough to let him keep the uniform and badge just in case any future police work is needed.