SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man is in critical condition following a shooting at an apartment complex on North Cherry Street in Spokane Valley, according to the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD).
Shortly after 4:30 p.m., multiple witnesses called 911 to report a shooting. Deputies responded and were able to contact and ultimately detained a man suspected in the shooting.
The victim left the scene in a vehicle and was found at Plante's Ferry Park. It was not immediately clear if he drove himself or was driven by someone. He was transported to the hospital.
SVPD is investigating the shooting. Initial information led detectives to believe the incident began as an argument between both men that then escalated. Anyone who has relevant information should call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference #10172358.