UPDATE:
Police say there is no description of the person who fired the shots. They believe they might have drove away from the scene.
Police ask if you know any information call Crime Check at (509) 456 - 2233.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Spokane Police are investigating a shooting that happened in North Spokane near west Houston Avenue and North Belt Street Sunday evening.
According to Spokane Police Officer Rich Plunkett, no one was injured and two people were detained on unknown involvement.
Police believe about five shots were fired.
It is unknown if there were multiple shooters and there is property damage.
Police also said there is no threat to the public.