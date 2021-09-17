SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - East Valley High School (EVHS) was temporarily placed under lockdown Friday after a student reported hearing other students mention a weapon in conversation.
EVHS administrators and law enforcement placed the school under lockdown while additional deputies arrived and searched for the weapon.
No weapons were found and it was determined to be a misunderstanding.
Spokane Valley police said the student who reported the information acted correctly and with everyone's safety in mind.