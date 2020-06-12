Update, June 12, 9:52 am:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit is at the scene after a man's body was discovered in the 1600 block of E. South Riverton.
According to SPD, 911 received a call at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Friday, June 12, about a man lying face down on or near the river trail. The caller reported the man was not breathing.
Spokane County Fire Department personnel arrived and confirmed the man was deceased. Police officers also responded to the scene and determined the death did not appear to be natural.
Crews continue to investigate the scene and South Riverton will remain closed for three blocks in that area for at least a few hours.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release information about the deceased at a later time.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A body has been discovered near the 1600 block of E South Riverton.
South Riverton is closed from Magnolia to Mission as crews investigate. A forensic unit also responded to the scene.
Authorities did not have any additional details at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.