LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. -- Local law enforcement and family members continue to search for a 73-year-old missing man. His daughter tells KHQ no one in their family has had contact with Ron DeArth since December 9th.
"This is so out of character," Alicia DeArth said. "He told me had a some stuff to do. He left everything behind."
Ron DeArth lived with his daughter, and those who know him say he was in good spirits. Alicia said while he would occasionally go stay a night or two with her brother, he never left over night without giving her a heads up.
"His phone is dead," she said. "It's hard. Really hard, especially around the holidays."
Liberty Lake Police confirm they are investigating the case. Alicia says she's also been in touch with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. She said her father has some health issues that require medication. She said he left that medication behind.
"We've looked from the South hill to downtown, downtown to Francis and Maple to Liberty Lake," Alicia said.
Ron DeArth is in his early 70's. He has short grey hair and was last seen in his 1998 white Ford Windstar. We have attached photos to this story. If you know anything about Ron's whereabouts, please call crime check and reference case number 2018-88006179.