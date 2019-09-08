TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Sheriff's deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of an armed 24-year-old man by Tacoma police.
The News-Tribune reports the incident occurred during a traffic stop on Portland Avenue at 2:40 a.m. Sunday.
Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ed Troyer says there was a physical altercation, the suspect had a weapon and was shot.
The sheriff's department is investigating because a new state law prevents law enforcement agencies from investigating their own officer-involved shootings.
The 33-year-old officer was not injured. The four-year department veteran has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard after a police shooting.
A handgun allegedly belonging to the suspect was recovered at the scene.
Troyer says he had multiple warrants out for his arrest at the time of the shooting.
