PHILADELPHIA - A delivery driver turned the tables on an armed robber that shot him, killing the robber in a shootout according to Philadelphia police.
"Based on the preliminary story that was relayed it appears to be self defense: he was shot first, he fired back," Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told NBC 10.
Investigators say the 32-year-old FedEx driver was walking towards a home to make a delivery Tuesday evening when he was approached by an armed robber that stole items from his FedEx truck. The robber then opened fire, shooting the driver in the abdomen.
Police say the driver was armed with his own weapon and returned fire at the robber, striking him multiple times. The robber escaped with the stolen items.
The driver got in his truck and drove a few blocks away before being found by police. Officers took him to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
Police found who they believe was the presumed robber, bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds in an alley. He also had several items in his possession that had been stolen from the FedEx truck.
The 27-year-old man was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police are investigating after a suspect vehicle and another person of interest were located. They are also looking into whether the FedEx driver has a valid permit to carry.
FedEx declined to answer when asked by NBC10 whether FedEx employees are allowed to carry on the job.
"We are not at liberty to disclose details of our internal policies," a FedEx spokesperson wrote. "All further questions should be directed to law enforcement."
