SPOKANE, Wash. -- Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Dive Team members located a body in the Spokane River on Tuesday, near the Downriver Golf Course.
Police described the body as a white man in his 30's, who was spotted by a nearby fisherman Tuesday afternoon in the river. Kootenai County Dive Team members responded to the report due to the fact that the Spokane County Dive Team was occupied in a training session and unavailable at the time.
Police say they do not know the identity of the man or how long he has been in the water. Investigators are on scene gathering more information.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.