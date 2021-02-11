UPDATE: Police report that Donna has been found safe and will be checked out a local hospital. They thank everyone who helped look for her.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
BREAKING: Officers are looking in the area of the Hillyard Safeway for 86-year-old Donna Horwath, who has been reported missing.
Donna is not dressed for frigid temperatures and this is believed to be a life threatening situation. Donna is 5'10, 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a long fur coat, blue jeans, and possibly black boots.
Police are asking you to keep an eye out for anyone matching this description, and if you see her, call 911.
They are also asking anyone who lives at apartment complexes in the area to check around your buildings, behind dumpsters, and in bushes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.