Police find possible marijuana planted outside Vermont State House

MONTPELIER, Vt. - Police in Vermont's capital city are searching for answers after someone discovered suspected marijuana plants in flower beds outside the State House.
Fox 2 now reports Vermont Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei said they found 34 immature plants that are believed to be either hemp or marijuana.
Further lab testing would be necessary to determine what exactly the plants are, but Romei said they have no plans to test the plants because they aren't pursuing a criminal case.
Adults in Vermont who are at least 21 are allowed to have up to 1 ounce of marijuana. State law prevents growers from having more than two mature marijuana plants. Violations of these laws can result in six months of jail time or a $500 fine.
"If anyone wants to claim it, we are happy to make an appointment for you to come by..." Romei said in a Facebook post.