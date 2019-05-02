SPOKANE, Wash. - A pair of five-time convicted felons were arrested after being found in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol and heroin.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a suspicious activity call in the Fred Meyer parking lot at 12120 N. Division.
The callers reported an unknown man had approached them begging for money. After receiving some loose change, the man walked away. He then returned momentarily and offered to sell them heroin. They declined and called authorities.
The callers later told deputies the man had gotten into a vehicle, described as a silver Volkswagen. He began driving through the parking lot toward Division when another man ran from the store and got in before they drove out of the parking lot.
Deputies watched as the car made an illegal turn onto Hastings and they initiated a traffic stop.
The driver, later identified as 32-year-old Brandon Snyder, didn't immediately stop and continued to drive for about two blocks before finally pulling over.
Snyder said he didn't have identification and verbally gave his information, saying his driver's license needed to be reinstated, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The front passenger, identified as 21-year-old Ezekiel Mentell, didn't have a seat belt on and a third passenger was sitting in the backseat.
Authorities confirmed that Snyder's driver's license was suspended, that there was a warrant for his arrest and that he is a five-time convicted felon. Snyder was arrested and placed in handcuffs. A small container was also found in Snyder's coat pocket, which contained several small chunks of what was later confirmed to be heroin.
The passenger in the backseat admitted to authorities he was the one running from the store because he stole a pair of Nike shoes and three pairs of sunglasses.
Fred Meyer employees asked for the stolen merchandise back but declined to press charges. The backseat passenger wasn't charged with a crime and was released at the scene.
While searching the car, deputies found a fully loaded SCCY 9mm pistol, the stolen sunglasses and shoes and assorted drug paraphernalia items, according to police.
Deputies learned Mentell is also a five-time convicted felon and both he and Snyder had had the pistol in their possession.
Snyder and Mentell were taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail. They were booked for multiple charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
On May 1, after obtaining a search warrant for the car, deputies found additional drug paraphernalia including methamphetamine smoking pipes, Ziploc baggies, pieces of tinfoil with burn marks, a small digital scale and a plastic funnel inside a safe.