Police say a Florida woman was on drugs when her one-year-old daughter was attacked by the family's dog.
According to WFLA, Cassie Anthony faces charges of neglect of a child with great bodily injuries.
Panama City Beach Police said Anthony left her daughter in the living room by herself for about 45 minutes on Tuesday. While alone, the child was attacked and bitten in the face by the pit bull.
A police report says Anthony stated she was under the influence of an illicit narcotic drug when the attack occurred.
The attack caused great bodily harm and the toddler was transported to Bay Medical Hospital to undergo immediate surgery.
Anthony was taken into custody and makes her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.