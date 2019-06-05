POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police have released new details on a helicopter rescue at Q'emlin Riverside Park last week.
Police say on May 31, a hiker had become exhausted and dehydrated on the trail system. Responders found the man, who is in his 60s, at about 2:30 pm and medics began treating him.
Based on several factors, including the patient's age and physical condition, a helicopter was requested to evacuate him from the park.
Spokane County Sheriff Rescue 3 helicopter responded and hoisted the man from the trail system and transported him to an ambulance waiting at the parking lot of the trailhead.