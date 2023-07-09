PLAINS, Mont. — Sanders County Deputies have arrested and taken Chadwick Mobley in to custody on July 10.
He was located out on River Road west in Plains.
Updated: July 10, 6:00 p.m.
Police in Sanders County, Montana are on the hunt for, Chadwick Mobley, a homicide suspect who was being transported by a "private" company and escaped near the Plains' Town Pump.
Mobley was arrested last month in connection to a Michigan homicide that happened 12 years ago. He fled at around 9 a.m. (Pacific Time).
The Sanders County Sheriff's Office is asking nearby residents to check security cameras and call 911 if they see anything that could pinpoint Mobley's location.
If you have any information regarding where Chadwick Mobley is, contact the police immediately.