Spokane Police have multiple people in custody on Tuesday in relation to the robbery at South Hill Grill.
According to SPD, they tracked materials they believe were stolen to an apartment building at 3024 East 30th Avenue.
The Spokane Police obtained a warrant to search the building, resulting in multiple people being taken into custody.
Spokane Police believe this is connected to a larger stolen property and trafficking operation they are investigating.
After the South Hill Grill was robbed, Lowe's donated several pieces of equipment to the restaurant including a pressure washer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.