UPDATE: March 18th, 3:00pm
Coeur d'Alene Police have identified the suspect who shot at a residence in the 500 block of Emma Avenue as 22-year-old Andrew D. Mayabb, and have issued a warrant for his arrest.
On March 13th, detectives located the vehicle of interest photographed below. Follow up investigations led to the identification of Mayabb, whose last known address is in Coeur d'Alene.
A $500,000 warrant has been issued for Mayabb's arrest charging him with discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm within city limits. Police say Mayabb is aware they are looking for him and is avoiding arrest.
Mayabb is described as a white male approximately 5'08'', medium build with brown hair. He also has multiple tattoos, including large ones on both arms, and one on his inner bottom lip. Photos of his tattoos which can help identify him are attached to this article.
Police are asking anyone who might have information that could lead them to Mayabb's wherabouts call the Coeur d'Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320 or email policetips@cdaid.org.
ORIGINAL MARCH 12TH COVERAGE:
The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is investigating after multiple reports of people hearing gunfire on Thursday night and a man finding a bullet hole in his front door on Friday morning.
CDAPD says that they received reports of gunfire in the general area of Emma Avenue and Davidson Avenue near Lincoln way at approximately 11:40pm on Thursday night, then again about an hour later at approximately 12:40am on Friday morning.
Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate anything related to the call.
Then, at about 9:00am on Friday morning, a resident on the 500 block of Emma Ave called police after he discovered a bullet hole that went through his front door, an interior wall, and a bathroom door. The caller thinks it happened around 12:40am because he and his wife had heard gunshots around that time and possibly heard something strike their house.
Officers contacted neighbors who reported hearing what sounded like gunshots sometime after 12:30am and seeing a white car speeding from the area immediately after.
Police are asking that if you live or work in the general area of Emma Avenue and Davidson Avenue, near the cross street of Lincoln Way, please check your business, residences, and vehicles to see if they have been hit by gunfire. If you find damage, call the Coeur d'Alene Police Department and request an officer to contact you.