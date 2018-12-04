Suspects from a string of social media threats towards area high schools have been identified by police.
Spokane Valley Police determined that the threats made towards East Valley High School and West Valley High School were connected, with several juveniles involved.
A suspect from threats towards Mead High School was also identified, but detectives believe the incident is not connected to other threats.
Police and school officials believe there was no imminent danger to students and staff in relation to these criminal threats.
The investigations remain active as detectives continue to conduct interviews. No arrests have been made at this time, but the investigations will be forwarded to the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office after concluding and felony charges are expected.