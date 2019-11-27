Tuesday night, police in Brookhaven, Georgia responded to their worst nightmare, dozens of doughnuts fell from a Krispy Kreme truck onto the road.
According to the Brookhaven Police Department, they rushed to the scene and found total carnage. There were donuts scattered all over the road, gutter and sidewalk.
They wrote on Facebook, "We are deeply saddened to report that the donuts were a total loss 😭😭. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time, and the senseless loss of these delicious pastries has deeply affected all of our officers."
