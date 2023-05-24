COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Police are investigating a possible threat at Lake City High School after a screenshot of a Snapchat message was shared by a student on Tuesday night.
According to the Coeur d'Alene School district, the message said the school would be targeted on Wednesday, May 24.
The district said it was working with law enforcement to investigate the threat and provide more information as soon as possible.
Police increased their presence at Lake City High School and urged students, parents and community members to report any suspicious activity to authorities.
The district also asked people to refrain from sharing or reposting threats on social media, as this can cause panic and alarm and result in more copycat behavior.
This is not the first time that Lake City High School has faced a threat this year. In February, a threat was called into the school, prompting a lockdown of all Coeur d'Alene schools. Police later determined that the threat was unsubstantiated.