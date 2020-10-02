SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police are investigating after a person was stabbed to death near Main and Browne Friday evening.
Investigators say they have no information about a suspect or what led up to the stabbing.
The victim had already been loaded into the ambulance and driven away by the time officers arrived. Police say the victim passed away on the way to the hospital.
Investigators say Main to Division will be closed for the next several hours for the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.