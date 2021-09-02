PASCO, Wash. - Pasco police are looking for information after two individuals were caught on camera breaking into a home left vacant by a victim of COVID-19.
Grainy images from a security cameras show the pair lurking outside the residence in hooded sweatshirts and black pants on the morning of August 26.
According to police, they stole eight firearms including six pistols, a rifle and a shotgun.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call (509)628-0333 or email Officer Wright at wrighta@pasco-wa.gov about case 21-25162 Burglary.