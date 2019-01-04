SAGLE, Idaho - Police continue to investigate after a fatal crash on Highway 95 Friday.
According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at about 4:13 pm on January 4 at the intersection of Highway 95 and Durfort Road, south of Sagle.
A 1998 Toyota Sienna van driven by 72-year-old Beverly Maples of Bonners Ferry, was driving eastbound at the intersection.
Maples pulled out into the path of a southbound 2014 Peterbuilt semi truck, driven by 55-year-old Charanjit Parmar of Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.
The semi hit the van on the driver's side as Maples tried to make a left turn onto the highway. Maples was declared deceased at the scene.
Parmar was not injured.
Airbags did deploy on the van and seat belts were worn by both drivers.
Police say the investigation into the crash continues.