This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Update: August 25, 6:52 a.m.:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The police presence in the area of Cedar Street and Boone Avenue has cleared and the roadway has reopened.
The investigation into the early-morning shooting remains ongoing.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after shots were fired in West Central Spokane.
According to Police, the shots were exchanged in the area of Cedar Street and Boone Avenue near the Spokane Arena on the morning of Tuesday, August 25.
The area will be closed for at least several more minutes on Tuesday.
Police did not offer comment on whether there was any threat to the public but the investigation remains ongoing.
