UPDATE: NOV. 17 AT 12:01 P.M.
Spokane police have confirmed that a juvenile was shot in the incident. The teenager's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
A dog was also found deceased on the scene.
Police said the shooting doesn't appear to be random. They do not have a suspect in custody as yet. They also said the juvenile did not live at the apartments where the shooting took place.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating a shooting on the corner of W. Cora Avenue and N. Post Street at the North Cliff Terrace Apartments.
Information is scarce, police say they are early into their investigating. They did tell KHQ that no one has died.
This is a developing story. KHQ is on the scene and will update the story as information becomes available.